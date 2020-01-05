MONAHANS, Texas — What started out as a celebration for an 18th birthday, turned into a honk fest.

The signs made by the Porras family have helped hundreds of Monahans residents make it through these tough times, just by giving them a reason to smile.

"Sine she had a quarantined birthday, we started off with a sign. Her sister actually made it and said 'Honk, it's Anevay's18th birthday,'" said Traice Porras, Anevay's mother.

So they got to thinking and decided to paint over it everyday with a new phrase.

Their dad is in charge of putting the sign out before heading to work and the neighborhood caught on ... fast.

"One day he was a little late because he slept in and people were texting him "Where's your sign?'" Porras said.

"It really makes us smile when we're inside the house and we hear someone honking," Porras said.

Those honks send hope and positivity through the Monahans streets.

And this sign's even made its way to other states.

"I have a friend, she just moved here from Florida and she said all her friends in Florida know about the sign and they look forward to her pictures," Porras said.

One family in Monahans is showing a simple project can be heard across the country.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

PHOTO: 92-year-old man colors wife's hair so she feels 'well-groomed'

Family surprises grandmother on birthday despite social distancing barrier

Virus miracle? 'Frozen 2' getting early release to Disney+