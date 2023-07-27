Midland man loses his cherished dog after getting in a rollover accident

His granddaughter made a Facebook post that talked about what had happened.

MIDLAND, Texas — A rollover accident sent a Midland man to Medical Center Hospital.

While he only had a couple of broken ribs, it wasn't his safety that he was concerned about.

It was the safety of his dog, Misha, that concerned him the most.

Marlayna Gomez made a Facebook post about the status of her grandpa, Antonio, and how he was missing his dog during the accident.

He was sent to MCH after a popped tire on his work truck caused the rollover.

“He told us that he had two fractured ribs and he was a little bit bruised up, but we were scared because his side was hurting," Gomez said. "We were thinking something internal, but thankfully he is just a little beat up.”

While he is already back on his feet, he is missing his little companion.

Misha is a Chihuahua that he has had for about a year now. He first realized he lost Misha during the accident.

“He told me that she was sitting in the front seat when he realized after that, what had happened, after the accident, because it happened so fast," Gomez said. "She was gone. So he is trying to cut himself loose, and thankfully there was people around to see him and they helped him out.”

Antonio was more worried about Misha's safety than his own. While he does have other pets at home, he doesn't have the same bond with them as he does Misha.

“That's all he was talking about," Gomez said. "When I got to the hospital, he's like, 'do you have the dog?' Just think it's because he comes from McCamey for work and he goes back and forth throughout the week, and she's his little companion that keeps him company on the road.”

At MCH, a nurse told the family that someone had picked up the dog at the accident, but they were unable to find the person who had it.