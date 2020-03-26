MIDLAND, Texas — Social distancing may be keeping people apart, but they're still finding ways to celebrate the moments that matter.

Theresa in Midland thought she was going to have to celebrate her birthday alone, but when she looked out from her patio she got a wonderful surprise.

Her daughter and three grandchildren were there waiting to greet her with happy birthday signs. One sign featured a picture of a donut and read "Donut you know how much we miss you?"

Brandy and her sons Kian, Braden and Caius, ages four through nine, also left birthday presents to show their love for Theresa.

Brandy and her brother Joe sent the pictures of this heartwarming birthday surprise via text and Facebook Wednesday.

Have you and your family come up with fun things to do during this time of social distancing?

