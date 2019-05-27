GARDEN CITY, Texas — A Garden City High School senior got an extra special graduation gift this May.

Raul Almazan graduated in 2019 and was taking pictures with his family when his brother decided to photobomb. But this wasn't just any prank.

Specialist Hugo Almazan serves in the U.S. Army and is stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He had been planning to surprise his family but could only afford to get to San Antonio.

Carol and Doug Jost however stepped up to the plate to make the visit happen. Their son is best friends with Hugo and the couple says Hugo is like a son to them.

Thanks to their contribution, Hugo was able to get from San Antonio all the way to Garden City.

Hugo will be able to spend a week with his family before flying back to Fort Bragg.

(Video credit Kristin Halfmann)