Members of the U.S. military have recorded video messages for their loved ones in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Hogan of Dallas

Hogan told his friends and family to enjoy the cooler winter weather back home while he's serving in Djibouti in East Africa.

U.S. Air Force Cpt. Albert Yin of Colleyville





U.S. Air Force Cpt. Albert Yin, of Colleyville, wishes his family a happy holiday from Iraq as he promised to be home soon.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Valis Houston of Dallas

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Valis Houston, of Dallas, sends his love and Christmas wishes to his family back home as he serves in Djibouti in East Africa.

U.S. Army Spc. Shekinah Quaye of Dallas

U.S. Army Spc. Shekinah Quaye of Dallas sends her love to her family and friends (and to the Dallas Cowboys) all the way from Romania.

This page will be updated as more greetings from service members air throughout the holidays.