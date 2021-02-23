'100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont' organization gives out $2,000 in H-E-B gift cards after winter storm

100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont handed out $50 H-E-B gift cards at the College Street store to random shoppers.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Neighbors helping neighbors is a common theme in Southeast Texas after a setback like severe weather event.

The organization 100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont reached out to help Monday, handing out $50 H-E-B gift cards at the store on College Street to random shoppers.

The recipients said they were overwhelmed to say the least.

"We're giving away $50 gift cards to nice people," a volunteer told a woman in line, who burst into tears.

"Are you a nice person? Yes, you are, hey how about that," he said. "It's a good day. We're just trying to be kind and help people in the community."

100 Black Men of Greater Beaumont had $2,000 worth of gift cards total to distribute.

