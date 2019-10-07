SAN ANTONIO — In the age of technology, H-E-B will launch a pilot program that delivers items from a vehicle that drives itself.

The Texas-chain will use one autonomous van with driverless technology, delivering near its Olmos Park H-EB.

“Our success starts with our people, who provide exceptional hospitality and drive us to open more engaging stores that offer a world-class shopping experience,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President.

The vehicle is made by Udelv, a California-based company that creates autonomous delivery vehicles.

Because the program is new, the company will have a driver behind the wheel during the first phase of the launch.

If the initiative expands, the next phase will begin, allowing the vehicles to become fully driverless.

“At H-E-B, we continue to evaluate and utilize innovative technologies in all parts of our business,” said Paul Tepfenhart, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel and Emerging Technologies at Central Market and H-E-B.

H-E-B is no stranger to digital technology considering its Curbside, Home-Delivery and Go service which allows people to pay using their phones.