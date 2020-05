TEXAS, USA — On Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to announce how he will be eliminating the confinement of business owners who violate orders to reopen their business.

He states how it is nonsensical for Texans to be jailed for operating their business, which had to be shut down through no fault of their own.

He went on to say that this modification to the executive order will supersede the order he made on April 2.