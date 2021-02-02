Get prepared for your newborn with the Birth Bootcamp Basic Training Class

Do you have a newborn on the way?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you have a newborn on the way?

If so, then you can get prepared for the arrival of your little one with the Birth Bootcamp Basic Training Class at Anthus.

In this class, new parents will learn about the birthing process of their babies and how to become prepared mentally, physically, and emotionally.

The Birth Bootcamp Basic Traning Class will be held on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m.