TEXAS, USA — If you love the aquarium, then you will love the live views that the Georgia Aquarium will bring to you.

Watch as the beautiful colorful fish and the African penguins embrace your love of aquatic animal life with the live cams.

You can also watch the Beluga Whales and otters as they swim with such extravagant beauty.

If you are interested in watching the beauty of aquatic life, then click here.