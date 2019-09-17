"Whata" honor for fast-food chain Whataburger, placing third in the Best Regional Fast Food list on USA Today.
It's no surprise that a juicy Patty Melt or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit hasn't gone unnoticed.
"A trip to Texas wouldn’t be complete without a late-night trip through the Whataburger drive-thru," the website says.
The top 10 winners in the category Best Regional Fast Food include:
- Habit Burger
- Pal's Sudden Service
- Whataburger
- Sheetz
- In-N-Out Burger
- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Cook Out
- Krystal
- Culver's
- Biscuitville
The Whataburger vs. In-N-Out battle has been known to create some chaos, but it looks like USA Today might have ended the battle.
RELATED: Whatabirthday! Whataburger turns 69 in 2019
RELATED: Pup celebrates birthday with Whataburger-themed 'pawty'
RELATED: Whataburger throws party for dying dog in his final days