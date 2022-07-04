Whataburger adds three new menu items and brings back a fan favorite

Want a southern take on your favorite Whataburger? How about something to spice up your morning?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger is offering three new menu items to curb customer cravings.

The popular South Texas-based fast food chain announced the new items including the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double burger, Whataburger Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches, and the new Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

The restaurant is also bringing back the iconic Whataburger Dr. Pepper Shake.

The Southern Bacon Double burger includes two fresh, 100% beef patties layered with three pieces of crisp, smoky bacon and slices of Monterey Jack and American cheese topped with shredded cabbage, southern-style sauce, pickles and onions – all served on a toasted five-inch bun.

The Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches include grilled chicken or a Whatachick’n filet topped with two pieces of crisp, smoky bacon, fresh slaw, southern-style sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

“Slaw and southern-style sauce deliver a crunchy texture and tang that pair perfectly with crisp, smoky bacon to make the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches pop,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “These limited-time offers are a fresh new take for us and unique in the quick-serve restaurant space.”

The Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit is a crispy breaded chicken strip topped with spicy honey butter on a buttery, flaky biscuit.

“Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat.”

These new items are only available for a limited time so don't wait to try them!

