Whata-bowl! Whataburger is releasing a brand-new breakfast bowl

TEXAS, USA — Fill up on all the classic American breakfast flavors with Whataburger's newest item: the breakfast bowl.
For a limited time, the Texas-based fast food chain is serving up its breakfast bowl, featuring a fresh-baked biscuit, creamy Whataburger gravy, scrambled eggs, two crispy hash browns and Fancy Shredded Cheddar Jack cheese with your choice of sausage or bacon.
According to a press release, the breakfast bowl is available during its breakfast menu hours – 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. – and pricing and availability vary by market.
“The Whataburger Breakfast Bowl is a savory and satisfying serving that delivers the quality and freshness guests have come to expect from us,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. “For those truly on the go, Whataburger’s convenient app includes order-ahead options, so this convenient bowl is ready to roll when you are.”
WFAA has reached out to Whataburger for clarification on what markets this item will be available in.
