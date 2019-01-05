There goes your diet.

I don’t know about you, but just looking at this photo makes my mouth water.

Twitter and Facebook are ready to try Wendy’s latest Frosty creation: the Cookie Sundae.

“We took our legendary Frosty, added chocolate chunk cookie bites and drizzled Ghirardelli® chocolate sauce all over it just like you’ve always wanted us to and yes this is real,” the restaurant chain posted on its website.

PopSugar reports you can choose either a vanilla or chocolate Frosty, of course.

The item has 390 calories and 15 grams of fat, according to Wendy's. (And no, it's not keto friendly - at all.)

