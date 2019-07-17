A post from the Facebook page "Maybe in Midland-Odessa" began circulating on July 16 suggesting that a Raising Cane's was being built in Midland.

However, many people sounded off in the comments that they had reached out to Cane's and Cane's said it had no immediate plans to build any stores in the Midland-Odessa area.

Maybe In Midland-Odessa Fencing has gone up to start construction on Raising Canes in Midland. It will be located next to HEB and in front of the new Delta Hotel by Marriott under construction. Thank you to our friend...

So what's really going on here? Is Midland getting a Raising Cane's, or is it all just hopes and dreams? The NewsWest 9 team reached out to Raising Cane's to Verify.

THE QUESTIONS:

Is Raising Cane's coming to Midland?

Where will it be located?

When will it open?

THE ANSWERS:

According to Raising Cane's, the Louisiana-based company will indeed be coming to Midland.

The company broke ground on its first restaurant in Midland at 1407 N. Loop 250. The restaurant plans to open in December 2019.

The restaurant hopes to hire around 120 crew members for positions.

This will be the 158th Cane's in Texas and the 493rd across the states.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Midland a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Mike Spano.

“We have found the perfect location, next to HEB, so our next step will be to assemble an incredible crew. We look forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area, in addition to getting involved with schools and organizations throughout the community.”