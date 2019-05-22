HOUSTON — Did someone say all-you-can-eat seafood?

There’s a Cajun festival happening during Memorial Day weekend for seafood lovers looking to feast on endless amounts of boiled crawfish, crab, shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn.

There are different ticket options depending on your taste buds. Crawfish lovers can get an all-you-can-eat pass for $35, and if crawfish and shrimp is your thing, you can get an all-you-can-eat pass for $50.

If you want to grub on more than just crawfish and shrimp, you can get an “Ultimate Cajun Boil” all-you-can-eat pass for $99.99.

General admission to the festival is $20. You can get in for free before 4 p.m.

The festival will be held at Capitol Bar on Saturday, May 25 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Capitol Bar is located at 2415 Main Street.

For more information, click here.

