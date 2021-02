Do you love chili?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love chili?

Well, on Feb. 6, you will have the opportunity to taste some of the best local chili made by residents of Midland.

The Orchard Church Midland will be kicking off its Chili-Off and Dessert Bake-Off.

Winners will receive a prize and bragging rights of having the best chili or dessert in Midland.

The party will start at 4 p.m. and taste testing will begin at 5 p.m.