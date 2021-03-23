The Destination Midland to host 2nd Annual Crawfish Boil Bash and Competition event

Are you the best of the best at boiling crawfish?

If so, bring your skills to the 2nd Annual Crawfish Boil Bash and Competition.

Competitors will be able to enjoy live music as well as taste the crawfish skills of the other competitors.

For those interested in showing off their skills, the boil bash and competition will be held on Mar. 27 and starts at 1 p.m.