14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.

DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme.
So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
The website writes:
"This is an all-time list of the top 100 taco spots in the U.S., according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "taco." If a chain appeared on the list more than once, we only included the highest rated location. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of June 29, 2022."
Let's take a look at where these 14 spots are located. The Houston area has the most representation on Yelp's list with five. Next was Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth with three each. San Antonio, Amarillo and Galveston each had one.
- Cinco De Mayo Taqueria – Spring
- Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin
- The Taco King – Cypress
- Tacos Dona Lena – Houston
- Yellow City Street Food – Amarillo
- Titas Taco House – Humble
- La Lupita Taco Restaurant – Houston
- Taqueria Nuevo Leon – Carrollton
- Cuantos Tacos – Austin
- Sangria On The Burg – San Antonio
- Fish Company Taco – Galveston
- Tranky’s Tacos – Garland
- Mami Coco – Dallas
- Granny’s Tacos – Austin
The Los Angeles area had the most places listed with seven. From a statewide perspective, California also had the most (15) and Texas had the second-most.
