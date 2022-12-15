This is the most-searched Christmas cookie in Texas

Ever heard of this German-style biscuit?

SAN ANTONIO — Here's a story that might get your sweet tooth aching. And maybe your eyebrows raising, too.

Holiday get-togethers and festivities are incomplete without Christmas cookies, and Google has released its map of the most-searched Christmas-themed cookies by state. Top favorites include holiday classics like gingerbread in Louisiana and peanut butter blossoms up north; meanwhile, our New Mexico and Oklahoma neighbors both prefer to gorge on Mexican Christmas cookies.

None of those are top of mind for Texan Google-users, though. Instead, we're the only state that searches for springerles the most. For the uninitiated, they're German biscuit-type cookies that are a treat for both the taste buds and the eyes, featuring intricate surface designs created from specialized molds. Typically, they carry the flavor of anise.

Google got its data from searches between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

