State Fair announces winners of 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards

Here are the top State Fair foods for 2022.

It's now time to mark down your food stops at this year's State Fair of Texas!

The State Fair on Sunday announced the winners of the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards, which honors the top dishes in the categories of sweet, savory and creative.

The awards season began with 51 contestants and eventually came down to 10 finalists that were revealed over two weeks ago.

On Sunday, a panel of judges had the final say on the top 2022 State Fair foods after tasting the 10 dishes.

Here are the winners!

Best Taste - Savory

Fried Charcuterie Board, Tami Nevins-Mayes & Josey Mayes

Meats, cheeses, fruits – oh my! Chopped-up fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples are tossed in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and Italian herbs. Then the ingredients are wrapped in a wonton wrapper and fried to a golden crisp, topped with creamy goat cheese and a drizzle of hot honey. Everyone's favorite appetizer rolled into one perfect bite!

Best Taste - Sweet

Peanut Butter Paradise, Chris Easter & Nicole Sternes

Man cannot live by bread alone - he must have peanut butter. Peanut Butter Paradise starts with deep-frying a honey bun. Then, caramel is injected into the honey bun and then topped with creamy peanut butter. The treat is then layered with some fan-favorite peanut butter treats, Reese's Pieces, Crushed Butterfinger crumbles, topped off with peanut butter cups, drizzled caramel, and a cloud of powdered sugar. Just another day in paradise!

Most Creative

Cha-Cha Chata, Garza Family

Sidestep all the others ‘cause it’s finally here - the milkshake that will make you Cha-Cha Chata all night long! Inspired by the cha-cha dance, the recipe starts with a triple-step of two kinds of milk and vanilla ice cream blended to perfection with the Garza family’s top-secret (but famously delicious) horchata recipe. The creamy drink is then poured into a cup rimmed with caramel and cinnamon goodness and topped with a Texas-sized dollop of whipped topping. To bring even more flavor to your tastebuds, the Cha-Cha Chata is dusted with crushed candy, a sprinkle of cinnamon galletas de gragega, and deep-fried arroz con leche bites. Take hold of the churro straw and take a sip, we promise it will cha-cha change your life!