Starbucks offering oat milk option at stores nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — Starbucks is adding another plant-based, nondairy option to its menus nationwide.
The coffee chain is offering Oatly oat milk as an option for its drinks, as well debuting with two new drinks: Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Honey Oatmilk Latte.
Oat milk is now the fourth nondairy milk alternative available at Starbucks, alongside soy milk, coconut milk and almond milk.
"People everywhere are looking for ways to eat and drink that are better for them and for the planet they live on," said Oatly CEO Toni Petersson in a press release. "With this next step, together we're able to reach that many more people across the U.S. with oatmilk and in so doing, continue to do great things for the planet."
Oatly was first developed as the original oat milk in Sweden in the early 1990s.
