The second week of April was another busy one for health inspectors in Ector County. Several Odessa restaurants made our top and low performer lists. Meanwhile, Midland didn’t have any top or low performers for the week.



Gerardo’s Mexican Restaurant at 1001 Golder Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:

- Beans, taco meat not on hot hold

- Eating while prepping food

- Prepped food not labeled/date-marked

- Meat thawed at room temperature on counter

- Not using bleach on final rinse

- Gloves not being used while prepping/dispensing chips

- No food handling training for employees

- Scoops to dispense food had no handles

- Plates stacked on each other

- Limes being cut with bare hands



This resulted in the health inspector giving Gerardo’s an 82 on their inspection.



Melody’s Bakery at 631 W. Clements St. in Odessa was cited for the following:

- No certified food manager

- Current food establishment permit not posted

- Prepped food not labeled/date-marked

- Some prepped food not covered

- Eating in prep area

- No hand sanitizer at hand wash sink

- Veggies not put on cold hold

- Not using bleach on final rinse



This resulted in the health inspector giving Melody’s an 82 on their inspection.



Cork & Pig Tavern at 7260 E. Hwy. 191 in Odessa was cited for the following:

- Bartender cutting vegetables bare handed

- No sanitizer at hand wash sink

- Hands being washed without sanitizer

- Sanitizer test strips old and wet

- Kitchen floors very dirty

- Current food establishment permit not posted

- One food storage container not labeled

- Some food in cooler not covered



This resulted in the health inspector giving Cork & Pig an 82 on their inspection.



As we mentioned, there were several restaurants in Odessa that had perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa top performers:



- Proof (7270 E. Hwy. 191)

- Mimi’s Tortas (12301 Jasper Ave.)

- Lucy’s Café (615 W. Clements St.)

- Mi Casa Restaurant (1301 N. County Rd. W.)