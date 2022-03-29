Raising Cane's new Odessa location is the largest in Texas

The new location opened its doors March 29.

ODESSA, Texas — Raising Cane's has opened its newest location, and the business says it's the biggest one in Texas.

The new restaurant is located at 4001 E. 42nd Street in Odessa. It's the 183rd opened in Texas, but the 618th overall.

Odessa Mayor Javier Joven, as well as the fire and police chiefs and the chamber of commerce, came out for the ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

The first 100 dine-in customers received a free shirt, and Cane's also gave away free food for a year to 20 lucky customers.

If you missed out on the excitement, Cane's has a few more events planned for its first week in Odessa.

On March 30, it will be partnering with the Odessa Humane Society for onsite pet adoptions.

Customers who place a mobile order on March 31 will receive a free swag bag.

Finally, on April 1 the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its own ribbon cutting ceremony featuring a local mariachi band.