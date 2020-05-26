Calling all 2020 grads!

Pizza Hut wants to celebrate all of your accomplishments with a special gift – free pizza, of course.

If you are part of the class of 2020, you can get a free medium 1-topping pizza through June 4, or when supplies are exhausted.

How it works:

Visit www.pizzahut.com/gradparty and follow the instructions to sign in to your Hut Rewards account (if you don’t have a Hut Rewards account, you will be directed to create an account)

You will receive one digital coupon that can be redeemed for your free pizza

The coupon will be posted in the “just for you” section of your Hut Rewards account

Congrats, grads!

