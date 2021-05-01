McDonald's debuting new chicken sandwich in February

The new option, available Wednesday, Feb. 24, will be available in three varieties: crispy, spicy and deluxe.

INDIANAPOLIS — Let the chicken sandwich battle continue!

McDonald's is releasing a new chicken sandwich nationwide on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

The new option will be available in three varieties: crispy, spicy and deluxe (served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo).

According to the fast food chain, the sandwich "features a brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken that’s sure to capture the hearts and tastebuds of chicken enthusiasts across America."