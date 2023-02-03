x
Food

How to make: Lemony 5 Food Groups Salad

This salad is a healthy and delicious meal that you can whip up in less than 30 minutes.

MIDLAND, Texas — Kayla White with the West Texas Food Bank stopped by the NewsWest 9 studio to show us how to make a healthy and delicious meal that you can whip up in less than 30 minutes.

Lemony 5 Food Groups Salad

Servings: 4-6 Prep time: 15 min Cooking time: 25 min

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup dry quinoa
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 can chickpeas, drained
  • 1/2 cup feta cheese
  • 2 cups spinach
  • 1 bunch cilantro
  • 1/4 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • juice from one lemon
  • zest from one lemon
  • 2 tsp mustard
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tsp honey
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Rinse your quinoa and drain it well
  2. Combine quinoa and vegetable broth in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then decrease to a simmer. Cook, stirring to prevent sticking, for 10-20 minutes or until all the broth has been absorbed.
  3. Remove from heat, cover and allow to steam for five minutes, then cool.
  4. While the quinoa is cooking, cut up your vegetables
  5. Whisk together garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, mustard, olive oil, cumin, honey, salt and pepper to form a dressing
  6. Combine quinoa with vegetables, chickpeas, feta cheese and the dressing. Mix well.
  7. Store in the refrigerator and serve chilled.

If you make this recipe, text us a photo to 432-567-9991!

