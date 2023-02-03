How to make: Lemony 5 Food Groups Salad

MIDLAND, Texas — Kayla White with the West Texas Food Bank stopped by the NewsWest 9 studio to show us how to make a healthy and delicious meal that you can whip up in less than 30 minutes.
Lemony 5 Food Groups Salad
Servings: 4-6 Prep time: 15 min Cooking time: 25 min
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup dry quinoa
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 can chickpeas, drained
- 1/2 cup feta cheese
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 bunch cilantro
- 1/4 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- juice from one lemon
- zest from one lemon
- 2 tsp mustard
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 tsp honey
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Rinse your quinoa and drain it well
- Combine quinoa and vegetable broth in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, then decrease to a simmer. Cook, stirring to prevent sticking, for 10-20 minutes or until all the broth has been absorbed.
- Remove from heat, cover and allow to steam for five minutes, then cool.
- While the quinoa is cooking, cut up your vegetables
- Whisk together garlic, lemon juice, lemon zest, mustard, olive oil, cumin, honey, salt and pepper to form a dressing
- Combine quinoa with vegetables, chickpeas, feta cheese and the dressing. Mix well.
- Store in the refrigerator and serve chilled.
If you make this recipe, text us a photo to 432-567-9991!