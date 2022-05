No wedding needed to indulge in this new flavor that Blue Bell says is available on store shelves now. 🍦

SAN ANTONIO — The video above is a flavor that was previously released by Blue Bell in March.

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Blue Bell's new ice-cream flavor inspired by wedding cake!

The new Bridal's Cake flavor will be a "luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl."

If you're ready to get your ice-cream on, Blue Bell says the flavor is now available in the half gallon and pint sizes.