CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Austin-based delivery company Favor will offer H-E-B Creamy Creations delivery in Texas on Sunday for National Ice Cream Day.

Between 11 a.m - 5 p.m. on July 21, Texans can have one free pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations delivered to them through the Favor app or website.

The available flavors include H-E-B Creamy Creations 1905 Vanilla, Strawberry, Mexican Hot Chocolate, or Texas Starry Night.

During checkout app users will apply "ICECREAMDAY" as a promo code, and the free delivery will automatically be applied to the ice cream, and orders will require a minimum of $2 "runner" tip.

The promo code will be valid in all H-E-B markets.

