ODESSA, Texas — Immanuel Baptist Church is hosting a Food Truck Extravaganza on June 9.

The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and feature some of the best food trucks in Odessa.

Covered seating will be available for those looking to stay out of the sun and the church's playground will be open.

Immanuel Baptist Church is located at 4020 E. University.

