Tuesday marks the 15th annual Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day.

Customers who dress as a cow can get a free entrée until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The offer can't be redeemed with the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant’s “mascot” is a cow, which Chick-fil-A said is to promote not eating cow meat.

Chick-fil-A’s website said 1.95 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day in 2018.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download

the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter

feed.