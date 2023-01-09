x
Food

Curb Side Bistro raising money for Maui relief

The restaurant's Midland location will serve Hawaiian pancakes, Loco Moco and stuffed French Toast.

MIDLAND, Texas — According to their Facebook, Curbside Bistro is doing their part to help out Maui victims.

A sneak peak of our Ohana Brunch. This Saturday 11am-3pm for our Midland location!!! Stay tune for more info….

Posted by Curb Side Bistro on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

At their Midland location on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll be having their "Ohana Brunch" where all proceeds will be donated to the Maui relief funds.

At the special brunch, they'll be making:

  • Hawaiian Pancakes: fluffy pancake batter mixed with crushed pineapple topped with toasted shredded coconut, macadamia nuts and whip cream.
  • Loco Moco: a bed of white rice topped with an all beef hamburger patty, grilled spam, covered in our homemade Demi-glaze and served with a fried egg.
  • Stuffed French Toast: brown sugar roasted pineapple cream cheese stuffed French Toast, topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.

Here's a sneak peak of the Loco Moco:

Here’s a sneak peak of our Ohana Brunch, this Saturday 11am-3pm 607 N. Colorado Midland TX Loco Moco!!! A bed of white...

Posted by Curb Side Bistro on Friday, September 1, 2023

