Curb Side Bistro raising money for Maui relief

MIDLAND, Texas — According to their Facebook, Curbside Bistro is doing their part to help out Maui victims.
At their Midland location on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they'll be having their "Ohana Brunch" where all proceeds will be donated to the Maui relief funds.
At the special brunch, they'll be making:
- Hawaiian Pancakes: fluffy pancake batter mixed with crushed pineapple topped with toasted shredded coconut, macadamia nuts and whip cream.
- Loco Moco: a bed of white rice topped with an all beef hamburger patty, grilled spam, covered in our homemade Demi-glaze and served with a fried egg.
- Stuffed French Toast: brown sugar roasted pineapple cream cheese stuffed French Toast, topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
Here's a sneak peak of the Loco Moco: