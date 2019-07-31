SAN DIEGO — It's National Avocado Day, and Chipotle is giving guacamole away for FREE with a meal purchased on the company's app or website.
According to Chipotle’s website, the offer is only valid as a topping on an entrée, not as a side. It’s also not valid on dine-in orders.
Other companies like El Pollo Loco and Carl's Jr. are also giving away guacamole in various promotions Wednesday.
