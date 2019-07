ODESSA, Texas — National Funnel Cake day is July 16, and Cliff's Food Wagon wants to celebrate in style.

From 4 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Cliff's will be at Odessa Roller Rink, giving away free original funnel cakes.

This is limited to one original funnel cake per person and all people must be present at the window.

Odessa Roller Rink is located at 818 E. 8th Street.

For more information on the event or to keep tabs on Cliff's Food Wagon you can visit the Facebook page.