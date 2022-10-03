Limited time only! Blue Bell's Peachy Peach flavor coming to stores

The Texas favorite is reintroducing the flavor from their local ice cream parlors.

Blue Bell's starting off the Spring Break season with a sweet kick!

The Texas-based creamery is bringing their Peachy Peach flavor to stores starting now. It's a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.

A representative for Blue Bell said avid fans should already be familiar with this flavor. People got their first taste of Peachy Peach in local ice cream parlors.

“We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores," said Carl Breed, General Sales Manager for Blue Bell. "We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people."

Breed also adds that the Peachy Peach flavor can be enjoyed in different ways, from an ice cream bowl or cone to a sweet milkshake.

“If you love milkshakes, we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” he said. “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”

Just like Spring Break, this flavor sadly won't last forever. Peachy Peach will be available for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes.