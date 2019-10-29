ST. LOUIS — Not all candy is created equal, especially on Halloween.

Not even a Freddy Krueger mask could hide the disappointment on some kids’ faces when their candy stash is spoiled by a Bit-O-Honey or Good & Plenty.

According to a new ranking from CandyStore.com, that’s one of the worst Halloween candies kids could get in their pumpkin bucket this year. The candy website took 12 lists of best and worst candies published by reputable sites and mixed in their own data of more than 30,000 people surveyed to come up with the ultimate list of the best and worst candies for 2019.

After crunching all the data, here’s the list of the 10 worst candies you could give to trick-or-treaters this year.

10 worst Halloween candies:

Candy corn Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Wax cola bottles Necco Wafers Tootsie Rolls Smarties Licorice Good & Plenty Bit-O-Honey

If you want to be the cool house on the block, take note. These are the 10 best candies for trick-or-treaters this year.

10 best Halloween candies:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Twix Kit Kat M&Ms Nerds Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Skittles Hershey bar

See the full breakdown of why the candies landed on the lists at CandyStore.com.

Hear more about candy corn, other sweets with ties to St. Louis and a look at how candy has evolved over the years on the Abby Eats St. Louis podcast episode called 'Treat me in St. Louis', coming out Wednesday, Oct. 30.

