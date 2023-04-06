Report: Why Texas corn dogs are one of the 'most loathed' fast foods in America

What do you say, Texans? I may not feel the best afterward, but I say bring on the corny dog!

DALLAS — Battered, deep-fried, crispy brown goodness. We all love a good ole Texas corn dog (hello Fletcher's?!)

The State Fair of Texas staple is one of the many indulgences we have to offer. In fact, officials with the State Fair of Texas reported that 583,000 corndogs were sold last year.

But with the fast food indulgence inevitably comes that loathing feeling later on. Ugh ... why did I do this to myself? A report from FeastGood wanted to look at which fast food dishes that dieters found hardest to resist. The Texas corn dog, by their polling, was among the most-loathed fast foods in America.

Let's take a bite.

According to FeastGood, the Texas corn dog ranks as the 11th-most loathed fast food in America. The No. 1 spot went to ice cream in Vermont. Fried chicken in Kentucky came in second. Philly cheesesteaks in Pennsylvania took bronze.

The rankings were compiled after polling 3,000 dieters across the nation, asking them which fast food dish they loathe the most (because they find it hardest to resist when dieting).

Here is a look at FeastGood's full list:

What do you say, Texans? I may not feel the best afterward, but I say bring on the corny dog!