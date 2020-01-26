ODESSA, Texas — Do you love bbq? Are you someone who loves to bbq or do you pride yourself in being an expert on what makes a good bbq brisket?

If so, then you may find your passion for barbecuing at the 3rd Annual West Texas BBQ Cook-Off, along with other barbecue lovers like yourself.

Teams will go toe to toe at this cook-off for bbq lovers and experts on who has the best bbq meat of all time.

A total of $5,000 in total cash payouts will be made this year to those who bring their A-Game with the best bbq.

Those who attend will be able to see this competition for free.

If you are interested in entering this competition, then email bbarker@odessa-tx.gov for an application.

The 3rd Annual West Texas BBQ Cook-Off will be held at the Ector County Coliseum from Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 between 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.