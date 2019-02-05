The Dr Pepper Museum in Waco will soon celebrate its 28th birthday with a big giveaway.

"The Most Original Birthday Party Ever" is scheduled for May 11.

They anticipate having their two millionth visitor, and the lucky Dr Pepper fan will get a year's supply of the soda.

Admission is $2 and includes a free Dr Pepper, live music, lawn games and guided tours.

The party is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information visit the museum's Facebook page.

