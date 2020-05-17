TEXAS, USA — Want something to do to pass time that does not involve watching t.v. or playing video games?

Do you want to inspire others?

Well, painting rocks with inspirational messages can be a fun and inspiring way to lift the spirits of anyone.

Messages of encouragement can be just what is needed in the most trying times and seeing the painted inspirations on rocks can help any of the downtrodden get through their day.

So, get your favorite bright and beautiful colors and start painting messages that will help others get through their hardest times.

For more on what you will need to get started, click here.