'Field of Light' immersive installation opens soon at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

The installation will debut on Friday, Sept. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new immersive light installation opens at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in less than two weeks.

The "Field of Light" installation, by British artist Bruce Munro, will span 16 acres and feature 28,000 stemmed spheres lit by solar-powered fiber optics. The installation is meant to showcase an intersection of art, technology and nature.

The spheres are placed in the ground, where they charge during the day and often change colors. Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center staff say people of all ages can enjoy the installation, which they call a true experience.

"It's such a beautiful thing and it's really hard to describe until you see it even," said Sam Elkin, event producer for the center. "I mean, photos definitely help, but to be out here is something different and just felt like something that would be really wonderful for the community of Austin."

While visitors are encouraged to stay on the walking path, there are plenty of areas where you can get up close to the luminary spheres.

"Field of Light" debuts on Friday, Sept. 9, and runs through December.

