MIDLAND, Texas — Calling all parents with used car seat sitting in storage!

Walmart is running a Car Seat Recycling Program from September 16 through September 30.

The program invites people to trade in their used infant car seats and receive a $30 gift card in return.

Walmart officials say they will be turning over all the car seats they collect to the company Terracycle, a recycling company that will strip the car seats down and recycle the plastic they are made from.

Officials from Terracycle estimate through the partnering promotion the companies will keep an estimated 30 million water bottles worth of plastic from ending up at various landfills.

Walmart locations in both Midland and Odessa are taking part in the program.

The company says the gift cards can be used in-store or online.

