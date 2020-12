Do you want a picture with Santa?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you want a picture with Santa?

If so, then bring the family out to SignatureCare Emergency Center so that you can get your picture taken with him.

Along with pictures with old St. Nick, guests will receive snacks and a hot chocolate goodie bag.

This free event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.