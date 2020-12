Do you love gingerbread houses? Have you always wanted to build one?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love gingerbread houses? Have you always wanted to build one?

Well, now you will be able to at the Gingerbread Workshop hosted by the Rays of Hope Children's Grief Centere on Dec. 10.

You and your family will be able to build a gingerbread house as well as learn how to work through the stages of grief.