TEXAS, USA — Do you need help telling your kids how to handle bullying?

If so, you will have the chance to on Oct. 6 in a virtual forum with other parents at 2:30 p.m.

The webinar will focus on showing children how to speak up against bullying and not just be a bystander.

Families who take part in this program will have the opportunity to do interactive activities as well as learn how to problem-solve.