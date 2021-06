Shades have been installed over the playground equipment at both parks.

MIDLAND, Texas — Parents in Midland will now be able to let their kids enjoy the playgrounds at Elkins Park and Kiwanis Park without fear of them burning themselves on the metal and plastic baking in the hot West Texas sun.

Thanks to recent construction projects, both parks now feature shades over their playgrounds.

On top of that, Kiwanis Park also has a shade over its picnic area.