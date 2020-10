The Luminary Walk will bring awareness and show support for women fighting breast cancer.

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you want to show support to those fighting breast cancer?

If so, you will have the chance to on Oct. 23.

The Patriots for a Cause will host this memorable walk in honor of women in the Permian Basin who are fighting breast cancer.

The Luminary Walk will also bring awareness to the disease.

The walk will start at 7 p.m. at Wadley Barron Park at 1001 N A St.