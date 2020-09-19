Participate in Family Meals virtually, Saturday edition

You will be able to cook with the family virtually with the Giant company's nutritionist for the Saturday edition.

TEXAS, USA — Spending time with the family has just gotten better.

Taking the time to cook a meal with a nutritionist can be a great and healthy way to spend time with the family.

So, if you are wanting to spend that much-needed family time with your family, then cooking dinner with a nutritionist virtually from Giant Food Stores, will be the perfect family time together.

The virtual family meal will be on Sept. 26 and it will start at 4p.m.