New York State Museum presents the virtual "Women of Science" program

The New York State Museum will give visitors the chance to explore science in a unique virtual way, with the "Women of Science" program.
Credit: KidsOutandAbout.com

TEXAS, USA — Have you ever wanted to learn about what geologists had to do to prepare for their research?

If so, then learning about the materials needed and how they help geologists may be a program you find intriguing.

Kathleen Bonk will show visitors how she makes the materials that researchers need to explore the depth of the physical earth available.

She will also explain the importance of these materials.

So, if you or your little scientist is interested in learning about the materials of geology and their importance, click here for more information on this virtual event.