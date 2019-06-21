The local Buckner organization is working to help children in the Permian Basin find a foster home.

Right now there are around 35,000 children in the Texas foster care system in need of loving homes.

Buckner is looking for more foster families, and are working to get these new families on their feet with aid and guidance.

"[For] anyone interested in becoming a foster parents or just finding more ways to get involved to volunteer, we hold info meetings the first Tuesday of every month at our Buckner office," said Patricia Acosta, a foster care supervisor for Buckner.

The faith-based non-profit also has several upcoming summer events.

To find out how to volunteer, you can visit Buckner's website.